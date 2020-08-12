How good is Lamar Jackson?

And is he good enough to fire the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory?

Lamar Jackson is a 23-year old NFL quarterback currently playing for the Baltimore Ravens. He is right at the beginning of his NFL career, having completed only two seasons now since college. In college, he was widely known as one of the best college players ever, having won the Heisman Trophy back in 2016. Jackson has the potential to have an unbelievable career ahead of him but has he got the ability to cut it at NFL level for years to come; let’s analyze…

Lamar Jackson BALLED in 2019! • Youngest QB to ever win MVP at 22 years, 358 days old. • 1st player in NFL history with 2,500+ pass yds & 1,000+ rush yds in a season •3rd QB in NFL history with 35+ pass TDs and 6 or fewer INT in a season (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady) pic.twitter.com/UfWQhreON2 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 30, 2020

There has been a lot of talk about Lamar’s throwing ability; but do the critics go too far by classifying him as just a running QB? Jackson is far more than that, although he does rely on his sheer athleticism, speed and agility, most franchises still haven’t worked out how to defend against him having lost only 5 games in his whole NFL career.

For people who are still dubious about his career, the numbers and stats do not lie – Lamar Jackson is the second youngest player ever to win the MVP award and as stated above, you cannot win that award by being a one trick pony.

Lamar Jackson the MVP has been voted by his peers as the #1 overall player in the league😈 pic.twitter.com/qjk4vf4qi6 — Facts & Stats (@FactsandStats_) July 30, 2020

Has he got the ability to go on and put himself in the Hall of Fame along with the other QB’s that he looked up to as a kid? Of course he does, but how will he shut his critics up and prove everyone wrong – only time will tell. But it’s exciting times to be a Ravens fan.

