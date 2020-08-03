Hospice to present “Caring for the Continuum of Life 2020: A Virtual Healthcare Symposium”

Professionals and community members are invited to attendon Saturday, Oct. 24. This is a free, interactive day of on-line learning to increase the understanding of racial disparities in healthcare, as well as the many facets of serious illness, caregiving and loss.

Hosted by the Chesapeake Life Center, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Chesapeake Supportive Care, the symposium will feature presentations from experts in the fields of hospice, palliative and bereavement care. Some of the sessions will offer continuing education credits. With the support of community partners, this educational symposium is 100-percent free of charge to attendees as part of the nonprofit’s ongoing commitment to those it serves.

Additional information and updates will be available at www.caringforlifemd.org in August. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennifer Castellanos-Graham at 443-837-1527 or [email protected].

