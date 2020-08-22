Historic Annapolis Presents: Hamilton–the musical, his life, and his time in Annapolis

Alexander Hamilton has always been known as a central player in America’s early history, but the smash Broadway musical Hamilton has focused new attention on the life and career of this fascinating individual. Join Historic Annapolis on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 7 pm – 9 pm for an entertaining two-hour virtual presentation by Dr. Dan Sherman which will explore Hamilton’s life and his depiction on stage. The cost is $10 for HA Members and $15 for General Admission. Advance registration is required and can be made at www.annapolis.org .

If you can’t join the presentation live on August 27, please register anyway, as all registrants receive a recording of the presentation on August 28 which may be viewed for up to two weeks.

Dr. Sherman will use recordings from the Grammy award winning Hamilton soundtrack, and interviews with its creators during this lively multimedia presentation which will examine “the ten dollar” founding father’s accomplishments, discuss his relationship with Aaron Burr, and reflect on the accuracy of the musical.

As with many of our founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton spent time in Annapolis. Glenn E. Campbell, HA Senior Historian will introduce Dr. Sherman’s lecture with a bit of about Hamilton’s visits to Annapolis.

This lecture will be offered virtually by Zoom, an online video conferencing platform. Upon registration, attendees will be sent the link to join the video presentation. To learn more about Zoom and to download the app to your computer, visit zoom.com.

Dan Sherman (Cornell PhD, Labor Economics, 1985) is a native of Maine and a part-time resident of Williamsburg. He retired in 2018 as an economist at American Institutes for Research (AIR). Dr. Sherman has given more than 30 adult education courses. He has given talks on theatre and opera to social and university groups throughout Washington DC and the Williamsburg area for the past 10 years. Dr. Sherman volunteers his time as a docent at Anderson House mansion in DC. Anderson House is the headquarters of the Society of the Cincinnati, of which Alexander Hamilton served as President General.

