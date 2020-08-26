--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Health Department issues water warning about Herald Harbor’s community beach

| August 26, 2020, 07:07 PM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued an advisory against swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and other direct water contact for Herald Harbor Community Beach on the Severn River in Crownsville. The advisory has been issued due to high bacterial levels found in the beach’s water sample results. The Department of Health issues advisories against direct water contact when routine sampling results exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s acceptable standard for enterococci bacteria.

The Department of Health advises people coming in contact with the affected water to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

For more information, visit www.aahealth.org/herald-harbor-water-advisory, or call the Recreational Water Quality Line, 410-222-7999.

