Health Department issues water advisory for ALL Anne Arundel County waters

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has issued an advisory for all beaches and waterways in Anne Arundel County in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

After any rainfall of 1/2 inch or more, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health has a countywide preemptive waterway advisory due to elevated bacterial levels and increased health risks.

Yesterday, the county received rainfall between 3.4″ and 5.5″, and there will be a no-swimming/no direct contact advisory (which includes kayaking, paddleboarding and jet skiing) for all county beaches and waterways for the next 48 hours.

The Department’s Recreational Water Quality Program will not be sampling or placing signs at any sites during this period. The program will resume its routine sampling next week, pending additional weather events.

The following areas were also impacted by sewage overflows during the storm and the Department of Health directs against water contact at these sites for seven days:

Back Creek in Annapolis

Lake Ogleton in Annapolis

Black Walnut Creek in Annapolis

Oyster Creek in Annapolis

The Department of Health advises people coming in contact with the affected water to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.



