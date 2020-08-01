Green Give raises $110K for the environment in a 72-hour virtual fundraiser

The Anne Arundel County community showed its support for a cleaner and healthier environment by donating over $110,000 to ten local environmental organizations during the GreenGive fundraising event.

The online collaborative fundraiser was held July 21-22 to increase community engagement and raise funds with fun and education. It kicked off with a video that reflected on how the pandemic has affected our relationship with Nature and ended with shortclips showcasing the work of all 10 organizations. The video is archived here on the GreenGive Facebook page: www.facebook.com/GreenGiveAACo/

“We are thrilled with the level of support received from the community,” said Suzanne Etgen, executive director of the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy, one of the partner organizations. “People recognized the value made by all the partner organizations to protect our environment – all for the Greener Good.”

“It’s really heartwarming. There is so much need and yet Anne Arundel County residents and businesses saw fit to support our work,” said Elvia Thompson, President of Annapolis Green, one of the partner organizations. “We are humbled by the generous donations and will put those funds to good use.”

Every dollar raised through the GreenGive will be used for projects and programs that really do make a difference right here in Anne Arundel County. In a time when federal support and leadership is uncertain at best, the work of grass roots organizations is vital.

The 10 GreenGive partner organizations are:

Annapolis Green, Arundel Rivers Federation, ClearShark H2O, Scenic Rivers Land Trust, Severn River Association, Severn Riverkeeper, Spa Creek Conservancy, St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature, Unity Gardens and Watershed Stewards Academy

More information about the GreenGive is available at greengive.org.

