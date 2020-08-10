Fire department investigating arson at South County church

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an arson at a small South County church located in Shady Side.

Anne Arundel County 911 received a call reporting a fire at the Judah Temple Ministries on Snug Harbor Road in Shady Side at 5:20am. The first arriving firefighters reported nothing evident from the street on their arrival. Upon investigation, they located and quickly extinguished a fire in the vestibule area.

Firefighters requested members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit to respond to the scene. Investigators determined that burglary and arson had occurred. Through investigations, a description of a person of interest was obtained. Fire investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating this person.

The person was described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin to average build and last seen wearing a green jacket, dark/camouflaged pants and a head wrap or covering.

The damage estimate is $10,000 which includes the damage from the fire, damage to a headstone, and the damage caused by the break in.

This is an active and fluid criminal investigation. Investigators are requesting that anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area that morning or have photos or video of the fire to contact them. They may be contacted at the TIPS line at (410)222-TIPS(8477). Individuals may remain anonymous using either means of contact. They may also contact the lead investigator, Investigator Colin Orsini, at 410-222-8472.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB