Emergency crews searching for missing boater off of Turkey Point

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department dive teams are searching for a missing individual who is not accounted for after a collision between two boats near Turkey Point near Mayo.

At about 12:30 pm, crews were dispatched near buoy #5 on the South River. It was reported that one boat was capsized and a boater had not surfaced.

Units are operating with @AnnapolisFire @MDNRPolice and @MDSP on a boat collision incident on the South River near Turkey Point. One occupant is confirmed as not accounted for. Dive operations will be underway. No further information available at this time. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 25, 2020

At 1:22pm the Fire Department put out an update that both occupants on one boat were uninjured and an occupant of the other boat suffered minor injuries. However, one boater remains missing

Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | call received 12:23 p.m. | confirmed 2 boats involved each with 2 occupants | no injuries on the first boat, one minor injury and one unaccounted for on the 2nd boat. Dive Operations underway in conjunction with surface search by @MDSP aviation. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 25, 2020

And unfortunately at 1:40 pm rescue operations turned into a recovery operation.

Update #SouthRiver #TurkeyPoint | Operations on the scene are transitioning from rescue to recovery with marine units and divers continuing the search for the missing occupant @annapolisfire @MDNRPolice @MDSP — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 25, 2020

The department is being assisted by the Annapolis Fire Department, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police.

