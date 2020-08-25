--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Emergency crews searching for missing boater off of Turkey Point

| August 25, 2020, 01:48 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department dive teams are searching for a missing individual who is not accounted for after a collision between two boats near Turkey Point near Mayo.

At about 12:30 pm, crews were dispatched near buoy #5 on the South River. It was reported that one boat was capsized and a boater had not surfaced.

At 1:22pm the Fire Department put out an update that both occupants on one boat were uninjured and an occupant of the other boat suffered minor injuries. However, one boater remains missing

And unfortunately at 1:40 pm rescue operations turned into a recovery operation.

The department is being assisted by the Annapolis Fire Department, the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police.

