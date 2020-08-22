Department of Aging and Disabilities offering family caregiver virtual support group

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce that during this time of social distancing the monthly caregiver support groups will be held virtually. The sessions will be shared via the Zoom platform. You will be able to log in through your computer or listen by phone. To receive sign-in information, please email [email protected] or call 410-222-4339. The number of on-line attendees is limited in order to allow time for caregivers to share.

September support groups will meet virtually on September 9th (1:00-2:30 pm) and September 15th (1:00-2:30 pm). While we wish we could be together in person, we hope that this family caregivers virtual support program provides you with some support and connection to one another until we can meet again in person. We realize this is a challenging time for all of us and especially caregivers, so please try to join us.

Family caregivers, living in or caring for someone in Anne Arundel County, are also invited to join our Facebook Support Group page. We hope this gives you the opportunity to connect with each other, share your concerns and your experiences, and hopefully, laugh in-between meeting times. For those of you unable to attend the daytime meetings due to work schedules or other commitments, this format provides you with the opportunity to connect, share with, and support other caregivers. You can find the group on Facebook.com/ArundelSeniors.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

