Crosby Marketing Communications ranked #1 by Washington Business Journal

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked the Washington, D.C., region’s #1 ad agency in the Washington Business Journal’s annual list of largest firms.

The top spot is based on Crosby’s verified fee income and reflects the company’s growth to 91 professionals across its Annapolis headquarters and Washington, D.C., office. The Journal also named Crosby the region’s fourth largest public relations firm.

“Earning this #1 ranking is the culmination of years of hard work and steady growth,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “It’s really a tribute to our talented staff and amazing clients who trust us to produce exceptional work every day.”

Content Continues Below

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Solutions (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

The firm was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the fourth straight year in 2020 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS