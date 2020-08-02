County Executive Pittman wants county fleet to be all electric by 2037

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has directed the Office of Central Services to begin converting the county’s fleet of over 1,600 conventional vehicles to fully-electric models.

A memo sent to the Director of Central Services calls for the immediate replacement of conventional vehicles with more efficient models where possible, and directs the Office to begin a long-range planning effort to identify the infrastructure, maintenance and personnel needed to convert the fleet to all-electric vehicles within the next 15 years. The memo also requires the Office to produce an annual report with performance metrics and recommendations that will be used to adapt the program as needed in the future.

“This is another big step forward in our efforts to Build Back Better right here in Anne Arundel County,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This new initiative is necessarily aggressive because we must combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions now. It is also intentionally flexible because the county must continue to provide high-quality services to the public in a fiscally responsible way.”

The fleet will be gradually converted as vehicles are replaced with hybrid, plug-in electric and all-electric models. By 2032, all non-emergency light and medium-duty vehicles purchased must be all-electric models, and by 2037, all light and medium-duty emergency vehicles purchased must be all-electric models. The Office of Central Services will also establish an inter-departmental workgroup to develop strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavier vehicles such as vans, trucks and heavy equipment.

“Governments all across the world are beginning to electrify their fleets in an effort to reduce maintenance costs and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Environmental Policy Director Matthew Johnston. “The transportation sector is quickly moving toward full electrification, and with this new initiative, Anne Arundel County will be a part of that exciting transformation.”

