Comcast NBCUniversal awards scholarships to 9 county students

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced it has awarded approximately $95,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 38 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $34 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“All of us at Comcast are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners in Maryland,” said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “These students excel in academics and are leaders in the community and among their peers. They are a great representation of our future, and we are proud to help them further their education.”

“Congratulations to each of these students for receiving a Leaders and Achievers scholarship for serving as leaders in their communities and for their academic achievements,” said Maryland School Superintendent Dr. Karen B. Salmon. “I’d also like to thank Comcast for helping support the educational future of our Maryland students.”

Comcast, in partnership with Dr. Salmon, created a congratulatory video and shared with all its Maryland scholarship winners. Additionally, several students shared their excitement around attending college in the Fall – click here to hear directly from them.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow’s workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

This year’s recipients were:

Ian Dinmore of Arundel High School

Trentin Long of North County High School

Daniel Ruiz of Annapolis High School

Reyna Vrbensky of South River High School

Abigail Ward of Northeast High School

Cameren Watkins of Southern Senior High School

Jon Williams of Broadneck High School

