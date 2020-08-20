Churchton man killed after hitting stopped dump truck in Harwood

A Churchton man was killed this monring after his Toyota Camry failed to stop along Solomon’s Island Road for a dump truck stopped at a traffic light in Harwood.

On August 20, 2020 at 10:05 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Solomon’s Island Road and Harwood Road for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2000 Toyota Camry, operated by a 43-year old man from Churchton, was northbound on Solomon’s Island Road when it approached a 2019 Ford F-350 dump truck from behind. The dump truck was stopped and preparing to make a left turn onto Harwood Road from northbound Solomon’s Island Road. The Ford’s turn signals were activated. As the Toyota rounded the right-handed curve near the intersection, it struck the right rear of the Ford truck causing significant damage to the Toyota.

Bystanders and medical personnel performed lifesaving measures on the Toyota’s driver, however the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for a postmortem examination.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be driver error. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors in this crash.

