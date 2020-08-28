Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery — WTOP’s best brewery hosting celebration tomorrow

Congrats to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton. Out of hundreds of places in DC, Virginia, and Maryland, they were selected as the best by WTOP in their recent search for the region’s Best Breweries!

Currently, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is open on Thurday and Friday evenings; and Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings and they are back to changing up ther menu VERY frequently!

To celebrate, they will host a special happy hour celebration with specials all day on Saturday, August 29th and they will have the Taco Friday Food Truck there as well making a rare Saturday appearance.

To keep up with the celebrations and promotions, definitely check out their Facebook page!

