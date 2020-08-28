--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery — WTOP’s best brewery hosting celebration tomorrow

| August 28, 2020, 12:00 PM

Congrats to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton. Out of hundreds of places in DC, Virginia, and Maryland, they were selected as the best by WTOP in their recent search for the region’s Best Breweries!

Currently, Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery is open on Thurday and Friday evenings; and Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings and they are back to changing up ther menu VERY frequently!

To celebrate, they will host a special happy hour celebration with specials all day on Saturday, August 29th and they will have the Taco Friday Food Truck there as well making a rare Saturday appearance.

To keep up with the celebrations and promotions, definitely check out their Facebook page!

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

