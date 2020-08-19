Can the NBA Playoffs hold us over until football?

The NBA playoffs are the pinnacle of exciting basketball. All season long, we watch these teams battle it out before the best of the best meet up in the playoff series. This year the Eastern Conference has been exceptionally competitive in the Orlando bubble and there are many strong teams heading into the 2020 playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks in particular have been on a tear all season long and currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with over 50 wins, but just behind them are the northeastern favorites the Toronto Raptors in second place and the Boston Celtics in third. At this point, the Eastern Conference is getting massively close, and it could be any team that pulls ahead. With the Wizards out of the picture, here is the playoff picture right now.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have surprised everyone this season by being one of the most consistent teams in the NBA. They aren’t the leaders in any one aspect of the game, they are just incredibly well rounded and keep winning. From an analyst’s perspective, they don’t have any real weaknesses.

With a lineup of some talented players like Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, and Jaylen Brown, they have everything they need to keep the momentum going throughout the playoffs. While it’s unsurprising that they have been stacking up the wins in the Eastern Conference, it’s still very impressive that they have retained the 3rd place position, just behind the Raptors.

The Boston Celtics are looking sensational heading into the playoffs where they begin their series against Philadelphia. Though they may not be the favorite, the Celtics still have a +550 chance to win the Eastern Conference overall. Standing in their way is the Milwaukee Bucks who will absolutely be a huge challenge once they get rolling in the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are looking to defend their title this season, and thus far they clearly have everything they need to do so. With the playoffs underway, they will faced one of their rivals, the Brooklyn Nets beginning Tuesday August18th. Currently in the 2nd place position in the Eastern Conference, it’s all eyes on them. Their biggest challenge will, of course, be the Milwaukee Bucks who have been playing incredibly well all season long.

Heading into this season, a lot of people around the league were unsure if the Raptors would be as good as they were during their championship run last year. Fortunately for them, they have a lot of depth in their roster, and there are a lot of healthy players to rotate in their later playoff games. Currently, star players Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been incredible and show no signs of slowing down. With a long layoff, they are healthy and focused on winning the championship again.

This year’s playoff season is looking like it could be one to remember for reasons other than COVID. Watching these exciting matchups will definitely tide us over until the 2020 Baltimore Ravens season gets started.

