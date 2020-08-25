BWI Business Partnership names new Director of Strategic Initiatives

The BWI Business Partnership has named Ronny R. Nadiv as its new Director of Strategic Initiatives, effective August 24, 2020. Nadiv recently was the Director of Membership for the Howard County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are very excited to have Ronny join our team,” reported Gina Stewart, Executive Director of the Partnership. “Ronny’s experience in the BWI region and his charismatic personality will lend itself well to the growth and vibrancy of our organization.”

Content Continues Below

Nadiv has over 25 years of experience in Business Development, External Community Affairs, Events Management, Fund-Raising, Sales Management, Marketing and Social Media. His experience includes working with the Baltimore Sun Media Group as a National Sales and Marketing Consultant and served as the Director of Membership for The Greater Ft. Lauderdale G&L Chamber of Commerce. Ronny serves on numerous boards: Board of Trustees and Chairs the Executive Task Force Committee for the Maryland Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Board Member for Rebuilding Howard County, MD and a Committee Member for the Howard County Public School System, Advisory Council.

Ronny’s commitment to the community and volunteerism have been recognized by former City of Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke with a Citizen Citation and a Presidential Citation from former City President Mary Pat Clarke.

He also served as First Sergeant, Senior Clinic Commander in the Israeli Armed Forces.

“I look forward to collaborating with state and local government agencies while fostering relationships and offering support to businesses, furthering economic growth and transportation development of the BWI business region,” explains Nadiv.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB