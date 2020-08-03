--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: Sing Second Sports–the ultimate Navy Sports podcast

Sing Second Sports popped on my radar about 2 months ago and after two episodes I was hooked!  These guys have found a great way to dig deep into Navy Athletics. From football to baseball to basketball to water polo to intramural soccer.

Academy grads, Ward Carroll and Chris Servello are joined by former USNA PAO John Schofield to bring it all to you with a fan’s ardor and an insider’s connection.

We sit down, and talk about the podcast, the sports (had no idea there were THAT many), their past guests, and future hopefuls. Oh and we crystal ball the Navy Vs Notre Dame game scheduled for Labor Day weekend!

Have a listen:

