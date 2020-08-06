BONUS PODCAST: Maryland Comptroller, Peter Franchot and tax free week, unclaimed funds and more
Today, Maryland’s Comptroller, Peter Franchot checks in and we cover a range of topics from devastating ramifications of COVID, to the upcoming Shop Tax Free Week, to the 2019 tax season, to unclaimed funds and much more!
We also find out a little about his platform for Governor and what he plans to do if elected–hint: it involves beer!
And alas, I find that the Comptroller counts the Eye On Annapolis Daily news Brief in the top 3 podcasts….but he holds the top spot to Ryan Miner and A Miner Detail.
Have a listen!
Links:
Maryland Taxes (Comptroller’s Website for all we spoke about)
Peter Franchot (Campaign Website)
Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB