--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Maryland Comptroller, Peter Franchot and tax free week, unclaimed funds and more

| August 06, 2020, 11:00 AM

Rams Head

Frenaye and Franchot 2019Today, Maryland’s Comptroller, Peter Franchot checks in and we cover a range of topics from devastating ramifications of COVID, to the upcoming Shop Tax Free Week, to the 2019 tax season, to unclaimed funds and much more!

We also find out a little about his platform for Governor and what he plans to do if elected–hint: it involves beer!

And alas, I find that the Comptroller counts the Eye On Annapolis Daily news Brief in the top 3 podcasts….but he holds the top spot to Ryan Miner and A Miner Detail.

Have a listen!

Links:

Maryland Taxes (Comptroller’s Website for all we spoke about)

Peter Franchot (Campaign Website)

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«