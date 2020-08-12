BONUS PODCAST: A 240 mile SUP paddle to buy some oysters

OK so the title may be a bit misleading! Chris Hopkinson is a stand up paddle boarder. He also has an affinity for the Bay. His daughter had a science fair project about oysters and how they can clean the Bay. And from there on out it was a done deal.

This September, Chris will put in in Havre de Grace and paddle to the Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia Beach to raise awareness and funds for the Bay.

Specifically, he wants to help the Oyster Recovery Partnership plant the bivalves that do so much to clean the Bay.

Have a listen as I call him a psycho and learn about his passion and the trip and how you can support it!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more details and to support the journey and the cause…

BayPaddle.Org



Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB, Sports