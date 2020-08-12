--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
BONUS PODCAST: A 240 mile SUP paddle to buy some oysters

| August 12, 2020, 10:31 AM

OK so the title may be a bit misleading!  Chris Hopkinson is a stand up paddle boarder. He also has an affinity for the Bay. His daughter had a science fair project about oysters and how they can clean the Bay. And from there on out it was a done deal.

This September, Chris will put in in Havre de Grace and paddle to the Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia Beach to raise awareness and funds for the Bay.

Specifically, he wants to help the Oyster Recovery Partnership plant the bivalves that do so much to clean the Bay.

Have a listen as I call him a psycho and learn about his passion and  the trip and how you can support it!

For more details and to support the journey and the cause…

BayPaddle.Org

