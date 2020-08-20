Baltimore man charged in February’s murder in Brooklyn

On February 21, 2020 at approximately 9:42 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Department responded to Milt’s Rendezvous (Bar and Restaurant) located in the 600 block of Church Street, Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County, Maryland for a report of a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel located Edward Young, a 45 year old male from Baltimore, who was suffering from a head injury. Mr. Young was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. On March 1, 2020, Mr. Young succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) conducted a post-mortem examination and on June 17, 2020, the OCME ruled Mr. Young’s death a homicide.

Content Continues Below

During the investigation, detectives discovered Mr. Young was inside the establishment and became involved in a physical altercation with a 38 year old male from Baltimore. The altercation continued outside the establishment. While in the parking lot, Mr. Young attempted to assaultthe suspect. At that time, a family member of the suspect came to his defense and punched Mr. Young causing him to fall to the ground. While Mr. Young was on the ground, video surveillance showed the suspect approach Mr. Young and assault him causing serious injuries to his upper body.

On August 19, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted by the Baltimore Police Department arrested the suspect at his residence in the 4900 block of Pennington Avenue in Baltimore. He was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Second Degree Murder, Manslaughter, First and Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment; and is currently being held on no bond at an Anne Arundel County Detention facility.

This is an active investigation and the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB