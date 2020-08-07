--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
August 7, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (NOTRE DAME OUT, HAZARD PAY FOR ANNAPOLIS, QUIET WATERS CELEBRATION)

| August 07, 2020, 07:00 AM

Today…Navy has announced that it will not play Notre Dame this year, but will play BYU on Labor Day. And the crew from Sing Second Sports chimes in. 460 City of Annapolis employees earned a hazard pay bonus for working during the pandemic. Maryland tolls are now all electronic–no more cash. Comptroller Franchot reminds us that Sunday begins Shop Maryland Tax Free Week. And finally, Quiet Waters Park celebrates 30 years with the unveiling of a fabulous commemorative poster by Joe Barsin.

And of course, George  from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

