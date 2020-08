August 4, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (TROPICAL STORM, NO HS SPORTS, REMEMBERING ROBERT EADES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Tropical Storm Isaias is bearing down on the area and here is info you need. There will not be any high school sports in Maryland this Fall or Winter. Governor Hogan issues ultimatum to the State Board of Elections. I discovered a great Navy Sports podcast called Sing Second Sports. And yesterday we lost a strong voice in Annapolis–I share some memories of my friendship with Robert Eades.

