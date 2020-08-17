August 17, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (ARREST IN FEB MURDER, HOGAN HAS MONEY FOR SCHOOL INTERNET, ALA MODE INTIMATES CELEBRATES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest in a February 2020 murder, but another suspect remains at large. Governor Hogan announced nearly $10M in grants to help students get online across Maryland. And Comcast also steps up to the plate to help underserved families get online for remote learning. Arts and entertainment are plugging away in Annapolis and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Inner West Street Association have seen to that. And finally, ala mode intimates is celebrating 17 years in business, surviving a panemic, and being nominated for a big award!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for the Money Monday Report! Talking about insurance!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

