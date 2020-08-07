VIRTUAL: Annual 911 Heroes Run scheduled for September 20th in Annapolis

UPDATE: THIS RUN IS NOW VIRTUAL! PLEASE VISIT THE WEBSITE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS

The 2020 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 20, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis

“This year’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run will have a different look and feel from previous years,” said Race Director Natanya Levioff. “Our goal is to carefully move forward with the event to commemorate Naval Academy graduate LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney on the 10th Anniversary of his KIA date, and also pay tribute to front line workers who have been protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

Hosted by Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run includes a 5K and 1M Family Fun Run along with a 5K GORUCK division that unites the community in remembering the sacrifices of the heroes of the September 11th attacks and in the wars since. Proceeds support TMF programs that empower veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations and create thriving communities.

Event Marks 10th Anniversary of USNA Grad LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney KIA Date

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of when Brendan was killed in action while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan,” said Levioff. “He was a local Maryland boy having graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School before attending the Naval Academy along with two of his younger brothers. There is no better way to honor his memory than by gathering here in Annapolis to show appreciation not just for Brendan’s commitment to this nation, but for all the men and women who choose to serve our communities and our country.”

On September 21, 2010, just 10 days prior to his expected return to the United States, LT Brendan Looney’s SEALs team helicopter went down in the mountains of Afghanistan on his 59th mission. Brendan, a 2004 Naval Academy graduate, was one of nine U.S. troops killed in the Black Hawk helicopter crash. The Navy Men’s Lacrosse Team participates in the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run each year in honor of the former starting player.

Brendan, who was Travis Manion’s Naval Academy roommate and best friend, is now buried by his side at Arlington National Cemetery. Travis’ father, Col. Tom Manion, USMC (Ret.), wrote the book, “Brothers Forever,” about their extraordinary friendship.

In 2011, President Barack Obama shared the story of the special bond between Brendan and Travis during the annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. “Heartbroken yet filled with pride, the Manions and the Looneys knew the only one way to honor their sons’ friendship,” said President Obama. “They moved Travis from his cemetery in Pennsylvania and buried them side by side here at Arlington. Warriors for freedom – reads the epitaph written by Travis’s father – brothers forever.”

COVID-19 Contingency Plan for the Run

Levioff stated that the well-being of the participants, partners and volunteers is the top priority guiding all decisions. The Run Committee is currently in the process of preparing safety protocols and contingency plans.

“At this time, we plan to hold the 12th Annual Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run. We want to assure the community that we are carefully monitoring the situation with COVID-19 along with the State of Maryland and the City of Annapolis’ mandated orders,” said Levioff. “If large gatherings are not allowed by the date of the Run (Recovery Stage 3), we will first try to push back the date to sometime in the October/November timeframe. If it is not possible to hold an in-person event, we will switch to a virtual run that still brings our community together to honor and remember; and ensure that each registered participant receives their race items whether it be by a packet pick up option or in the mail.”

Levioff underscored that the Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run would not be possible without the continued annual support of the local business community. The Presenting sponsor partners for this year’s run, now in their fifth year of support, are USAA and Annapolis Cars. Other returning partners include theNaval Academy Athletic Association, Theresa Boeckmann of the Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Integrity, Fleet Feet Sports Annapolis, Legendary Sports Group and Serving Those Who Serve.

About the 9/11 Heroes Run Events

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1LT Travis Manion, a Naval Academy graduate, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 while saving his wounded teammates.

Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. Shortly after his death, Travis’ family established the Foundation in his name to empower our nation’s veterans and families of the fallen to develop character in future generations.

Each year on or near September 11th, local volunteers organize 9/11 Heroes Runs on behalf of TMF at more than 90 race locations around the world. Participants include more than 60,000 runners/walkers of all levels and ages.

