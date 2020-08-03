Anne Arundel County: Prepare now for a dicy Tuesday courtesy of Hurricane Isaias

Our area is under a warning for tropical weather. Tropical Storm Isaias’ winds are currently at 70 mph and it is anticipated the storm will intensify to a Category 1 Hurricane today. Forecasters are predicting that we could see tropical force storm winds of over 39 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Of particular concern are the predicted flooding rains. Rainfall totals of two to six inches appear very possible. The worst period of the event should occur between 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Content Continues Below

The expected high winds will likely cause limbs and trees to fall disrupting electricity for long than normal periods. Baltimore Gas Electric is actively preparing, but be cautioned that their crews will not work in dangerously high wind conditions.

Closely monitor the weather and be mindful of all possibilities. Stay in close contact with Eye On Annapolis and other news sources as well as DMV Weather for up to date information.

While Isaias is not considered a major storm, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be overly active, so it is best to be prepared!

For Residents of Anne Arundel County

Supplies recommended by the Red Cross:

Water: At least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day

Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)

Multi-purpose tool

Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, birth certificates, lease or deed to home)

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Emergency blanket

Insect repellent and sunscreens

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Rain gear

Precautions you should take prior to a hurricane:

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for critical information from the National Weather Service

If your area is told to evacuate, evacuate

Check your disaster supplies and replace or restock as needed

Fill your car’s gas tank

Turn the refrigerator and freezer in the coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if power goes out

Bring any outdoor furniture inside

Close your windows, doors and hurricane shutters

Board up all windows and doors with plywood (depending on severity of storm)

Learn about your community’s hurricane response plan

And don’t forget about the four-legged family members:

Make sure that cats and dogs are wearing collars and identification tags that are up to date

Put your cellphone number on your pet’s tag (or a relative/friend’s number in case you need to evacuate)

Find a safe place to stay ahead of time

Never assume you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter — check with local officials in advance to find out about pet-friendly shelters

Consider a kennel or veterinarian’s office or contact hotels and motels

Bring your pet with you if you evacuate

Stock enough food and water for each pet for at least five days

Don’t forget to bring your pet’s medications and a sturdy leash or carrier

For Businesses of Anne Arundel County

Conduct a room by room walk-through to determine what needs to be secured

Obtain plastic to cover electronic equipment in the event of roof leakage

Move electronic equipment away from windows

Elevate electronic equipment off of the floor in the event of flooding

Back-Up your systems and if possible store your back-ups off site

Protect business records

If you plan on being out of your business for an extended period, consider shutting down unnecessary electric breakers in the event of power surges

If possible turn off gas valves leading into the business

Consider alarm systems may not function during extended power outages.

Remove valuables and cash to a safe location

Move company vehicles to an area safe from flying debris and falling trees. Make arrangements with nearby parking garages to house vehicles if possible

Bring in outside display racks, furniture, and trash cans

Remove expensive items from display racks, particularly near windows. Consider window breakage

Understand your insurance policy and keep it in a safe location

If you have a number of employees, establish a phone tree to distribute information

Share this information with your neighboring businesses

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB