Anne Arundel County: Prepare now for a dicy Tuesday courtesy of Hurricane Isaias
Our area is under a warning for tropical weather. Tropical Storm Isaias’ winds are currently at 70 mph and it is anticipated the storm will intensify to a Category 1 Hurricane today. Forecasters are predicting that we could see tropical force storm winds of over 39 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Of particular concern are the predicted flooding rains. Rainfall totals of two to six inches appear very possible. The worst period of the event should occur between 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The expected high winds will likely cause limbs and trees to fall disrupting electricity for long than normal periods. Baltimore Gas Electric is actively preparing, but be cautioned that their crews will not work in dangerously high wind conditions.
Closely monitor the weather and be mindful of all possibilities. Stay in close contact with Eye On Annapolis and other news sources as well as DMV Weather for up to date information.
While Isaias is not considered a major storm, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be overly active, so it is best to be prepared!
For Residents of Anne Arundel County
Supplies recommended by the Red Cross:
- Water: At least a 3-day supply; one gallon per person per day
- Food: At least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food
- Flashlight
- Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
- Extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)
- Multi-purpose tool
- Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, birth certificates, lease or deed to home)
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Emergency blanket
- Insect repellent and sunscreens
- Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)
- Rain gear
Precautions you should take prior to a hurricane:
- Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for critical information from the National Weather Service
- If your area is told to evacuate, evacuate
- Check your disaster supplies and replace or restock as needed
- Fill your car’s gas tank
- Turn the refrigerator and freezer in the coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so food will last longer if power goes out
- Bring any outdoor furniture inside
- Close your windows, doors and hurricane shutters
- Board up all windows and doors with plywood (depending on severity of storm)
- Learn about your community’s hurricane response plan
And don’t forget about the four-legged family members:
- Make sure that cats and dogs are wearing collars and identification tags that are up to date
- Put your cellphone number on your pet’s tag (or a relative/friend’s number in case you need to evacuate)
- Find a safe place to stay ahead of time
- Never assume you will be allowed to bring your pet to an emergency shelter — check with local officials in advance to find out about pet-friendly shelters
- Consider a kennel or veterinarian’s office or contact hotels and motels
- Bring your pet with you if you evacuate
- Stock enough food and water for each pet for at least five days
- Don’t forget to bring your pet’s medications and a sturdy leash or carrier
For Businesses of Anne Arundel County
- Conduct a room by room walk-through to determine what needs to be secured
- Obtain plastic to cover electronic equipment in the event of roof leakage
- Move electronic equipment away from windows
- Elevate electronic equipment off of the floor in the event of flooding
- Back-Up your systems and if possible store your back-ups off site
- Protect business records
- If you plan on being out of your business for an extended period, consider shutting down unnecessary electric breakers in the event of power surges
- If possible turn off gas valves leading into the business
- Consider alarm systems may not function during extended power outages.
- Remove valuables and cash to a safe location
- Move company vehicles to an area safe from flying debris and falling trees. Make arrangements with nearby parking garages to house vehicles if possible
- Bring in outside display racks, furniture, and trash cans
- Remove expensive items from display racks, particularly near windows. Consider window breakage
- Understand your insurance policy and keep it in a safe location
- If you have a number of employees, establish a phone tree to distribute information
- Share this information with your neighboring businesses
