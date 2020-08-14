Anne Arundel County Police make arrest in February murder of Glen Burnie man

The Anne Arundel County Police have made an arrest in a February 2020 murder that left one man dead and another injured after an illegal drug deal went bad.

Over the following months homicide detectives have scoured through witness interviews, digital evidence and executed numerous search warrants. In doing so a suspect was developed and identified as a twenty-two year old male from the 5600 block of Furnace Avenue, Elkridge, Maryland. Evidence identified the suspect as being involved in an illicit drug transaction at the Poplar Avenue address. He went to the address with two other individuals. Upon entering the garage, he and another male suspect announced a robbery. A handgun was displayed at that time and was fired killing Richard Ramsay and injuring the adult male. The two suspects then fled the scene.

On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the one suspect was charged with the following crimes related to this incident: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, Manslaughter, three counts of Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. He was located at the Anne Arundel County Ordnance Road Detection Center where he was incarcerated on an unrelated incident and taken into custody without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police are actively seeking the second suspect involved in the murder of Richard Ramsay and the shooting of the adult male victim. This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

