Anne Arundel County Parks to fully reinstate admission fees on September 1
The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks and County Executive Steuart Pittman waived regional park fees on March 16, 2020. By keeping the parks open and free to residents it has provided a safe respite and an opportunity to enjoy exercise and nature during the unprecedented COVID19 pandemic. Since March 2020 regional park attendance has increased as much as seventy two percent.
“During these unprecedented times our parks have been a safe haven and refuge for many of our county residents”, said Director, Rick Anthony. “Thank you to County Executive Pittman for extending free parks to ensure our regional parks were available to provide recreation and outdoor opportunities as our residents navigated through unprecedented times”.
Beginning Tuesday, September 1, 2020 regional park entry fees will be reinstated. The daily entrance fee is $6.00. Annual Park passses are $30 and allow entry to all regional parks. Annual park passes are availables for purchase at the regional park gatehouses and visitors centers.
The regional parks include:
- Downs Park – 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena
- Fort Smallwood Park – 9500 Fort Smallwood Rd,Pasadena (boat ramp fees are separate from entry fees)
- Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary – 1361 Wrighton Road, Lothian, MD 20711
- Kinder Farm Park – 1001 Kinder Farm Park Rd, Millersvlle
- Lake Waterford Park -830 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122
- Quiet Waters Park – 600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis
For more information about our parks please visit
www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/.
The Department of Recreation and Parks will provide annual park passes to the Department of Social Services for distribution to shelters and economically disadvantaged communities.
