Anne Arundel County Health Department cautions private schools about opening

While not outright preventing, the Anne Arundel County Health Department’s Health Officer is cautioning private schools in the County to not open for students immediately this fall.

Content Continues Below

In a letter sent to private schools yesterday, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said, “At this time the Anne Arundel County Department of Health does not recommend that nonpublic schools in the County open for in-person instruction to start the 2020- 2021 school year.”

The letter lays out the steps needed and requires the schools to submit a plan to be approved by the Health Department 14 days prior to opening school. Schools which have already opened, are required to submit the plan by early next week.

Most of the concern lays with notifications and contact tracing as the Health Department is requiring notification of any positive tests for students or staff.

Download (PDF, 388KB)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB