Annapolis’ sister city in China sends 40,000 masks as a gift to City

Annapolis’ sister city, Changsha, China, delivered 40,000 medical-grade (K-95) masks to the City of Annapolis in early August. The masks were donated as an act of friendship between the two cities.

Changsha is the capital and most populous city of central China’s Hunan province with a history dating to the Zhou dynasty (1046 to 256 BC). Annapolis’ relationship with the provincial capital city began with former city administrator Bob Agee. In April, the Director of International Affairs for the Office of Maryland Secretary of State contacted current City Manager David Jarrell about a potential donation of masks for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“When we first got the offer in April, we were in the beginning days of the pandemic. The need for masks for our Annapolis Fire and Police departments was very real. Procuring PPE was a challenge because we were competing for the same supplies with other municipalities,” said Jarrell. “I said “yes,” then waited to hear back.”

The masks arrived in August.

Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons is in charge of distributing the masks. He said they are appreciated.

“We have an obligation to keep not only our front-line public safety workers safe, but other City staff that interact with the public,” Simmons said. “These masks help in Transportation, Public Works, and Recreation and Parks, among others. We are grateful to our sister city Changsha.”

The masks were accompanied by a note from Yani Xiao in the Changsha Foreign Affairs Office: “We sincerely wish you and everyone in Annapolis continued good health, and the fortitude to persevere during this challenging period.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has acknowledged the gift with his own gift, a book of photographs of Annapolis. “International friendships like this bridge divides. I’m grateful for the gift of the masks, but I’m even more grateful for what it says about the hopefulness of the human condition,” Buckley said.

