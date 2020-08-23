Annapolis Rotary’s “To-Go” Crab Feast raises $35,000 for community

The Rotary Club of Annapolis held a drive-through crab and corn fundraiser on August 7 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, netting approximately $35,000 for nonprofit organizations serving the community.

The drive-through event was developed when safety concerns around coronavirus prevented the Club from holding its traditional crab feast for 2,000 guests held annually on the first Friday in August. Rather than opt out of holding any event, the Club decided on a new format to provide crabs and corn safely, have a little fun, and raise needed funds in this difficult time.

Crab Feast chair Leigh Rand noted, “We are thankful for the broad support. We received 478 orders for the equivalent of 220 bushels of crabs, and sold 1500 raffle tickets, exceeding our expectations.”

Support from sponsors Exelon Generation, Severn Bank, ProMD Health; and in-kind sponsors Fast Signs, Pinnacle Parking, Reliable Contracting, Southwest Airlines, and Chesapeake Seafood Catering, helped make the event possible. Numerous individuals and families also gave contributions.

Media partners helped to publicize the event, including Capital Gazette, WNAV, What’s Up Magazine, BayWeekly/Chesapeake Bay Magazine, Visit Annapolis, and Beepr Buzz.

Funds will be promptly distributed to nonprofit organizations addressing critical needs of residents. See www.annapolisrotary.org for the online application.

The Club hopes to welcome the community back to the stadium on the first Friday in August 2021 for its traditional afternoon of fun and fellowship at its 75th Annual Crab Feast.

Photos attached. Please credit photographers:

Rotarians Jack Kersh, Pam Urnowey, Randy Goff. Photo courtesy of Donald E. Roland. Customer picking up crabs and corn. Photo courtesy of Donald E. Roland. Steamed crabs. Photo courtesy of George Schulze. Drone view. Photo courtesy of Donald E. Roland.

