Annapolis Police investigating a shooting, sexual assault, and armed robbery over the weekend

The Annapolis Police Department is instigating several violent crimes that occurred over the weekend including an armed robbery, a sexual assault and a shooting.

Sexual Assault

On Saturday, August 8th an adult female victim was sexually assaulted after she accepted a ride home while walking along Farragut Court near the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. The victim stated that while walking on Farragut Court she was approached by a male subject. The male subject offered the female a ride home and she accepted. The subject later sexually assaulted the female in his vehicle.

Armed Robbery

On Saturday, August 8th at approximately 2:45pm officers responded for a reported armed robbery that occurred about 30 minutes earlier. The 24 year old female victim reported that she was in the area to sell a cell phone when she was approached by a male subject. He displayed a handgun and took the deactivated cell phone. He ran off and she departed in her vehicle. She called to report the crime once she returned to her home in Crofton. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. The incident occurred in the area of the 1000 block of Wells Avenue in the City’s Eastport neighborhood.

Shooting

On Sunday, August 9th at approximately 8:46 pm officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. Police received a call from AAMC in reference to a female who entered the hospital with a gunshot wound, the injuries were determined to be non life threatening. The victim was later released and interviewed by detectives. This is a fluid and ongoing investigation, there is no suspect information at this time.

