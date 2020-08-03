Annapolis offers sandbags to residents and businesses in advance of storm

Ahead of forecasted impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, the City of Annapolis will open a “build your own” sandbag operation at Truxtun Park at 10 a.m. Monday morning. The sandbagging operation will remain open until 4 p.m. or all the sand is picked up, whichever comes first. At this time, the City of Annapolis has no plans to evacuate or open emergency shelters.

SANDBAGGING AT TRUXTUN: Upon arrival at the Truxtun Park Pool, 251 Pump House Road, Annapolis, MD 21403, residents and business owners will be asked to show identification. They will be given a sandbag to fill from a pile of sand that has been delivered to the site by the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business owner.

Content Continues Below

At the sandbagging operation, residents must wear their face coverings and maintain physical distance from those not in their individual family group. Despite the threat of tropical weather, we remain in a public health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a lot going on in Annapolis right now, but for our residents, safety is the top priority,” said Acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell Charles. “We encourage those in low-lying areas to come pick up the necessary sandbags to protect their homes and their families. We want people to stay safe in the City of Annapolis.”

TROPICAL STORM FORECAST: According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to impact much of the Eastern Seaboard this week. In the Annapolis area, tropical moisture will begin to move into the area on Tuesday after midnight.

As of Monday, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. A watch means that conditions are possible. A warning indicates conditions are expected.

On Tuesday, tropical storm conditions are possible, with the highest immediate impacts coming from damaging wind gusts. In addition, a Coastal Flood Watch and a Flash Flood Watch are also in effect beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Friday, due to a lingering stationary boundary. Coastal flooding and inland flooding are both possible.

With forecast input from meteorologists Alexander Davies and Bradford Barrett at the U.S. Naval Academy, the City of Annapolis is anticipating rainfall totals to be between three and five inches with six inches possible in isolated areas. Depending on the storm track, sustained winds on Tuesday will be between 20 to 40 MPH with gusts between 40 and 60 MPH. Coastal flooding will likely be moderate with the potential for flooding in low-lying areas including Dock Street and Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis.

As of Monday at 6 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that Tropical Storm Isaias is located about 660 miles south-southwest of Washington, DC. Storm intensity remains below a Category One hurricane, with winds at 70 MPH. The movement is North at 9 MPH.

The National Weather Service advisory on Monday at 6 a.m.: “Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.”

“Tropical Storm Isaias will be impacting our Annapolis community in the next 24 hours. It’s time to pull out your hurricane kits, review your plan, and remember COVID-19 is still with us,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin J. Simmons. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and physical distance as much as possible.”

GET PREPARED: Create or restock your emergency kit. Being prepared means having your own food, water, and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours. A disaster supplies kit is a collection of basic items your household may need in the event of an emergency.

Include the following items in your emergency kit:

First Aid Kit and medications.

Canned food and can opener.

At least three gallons of water per person.

Protective clothing, bedding, or sleeping bags.

Battery-powered radio, flashlight, and extra batteries.

Pet food and supplies.

Special items for infants, elderly, or disabled family members.

Written instructions for how to turn off electricity, gas, and water if authorities advise (a professional should turn them back on).

Check any storm drains adjacent to your property to see if the grates are clogged and need to be cleaned. Removing the debris will help reduce the possibility of street flooding.

Secure any loose objects, such as outdoor furniture, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become a projectile.

STAY INFORMED: The Annapolis Call Center is activated 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to answer non-emergency inquiries from the public. The Call Center number is 410-260-2211. For any questions or concerns after 5 p.m., please call the Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

“Alert Annapolis” is a system that allows the City of Annapolis to send automated telephone messages, text messages, or emails quickly and efficiently in the event of an emergency. The brief message will provide information on the emergency and any important instructions. To sign up for Alert Annapolis, please go to the following site www.alertannapolis.regroup.com

“Prepare Me Annapolis Mobile App” is a free app from the Office of Emergency Management that provides emergency preparedness information to City of Annapolitans residents. The app delivers push notifications that include details and notices about City functions and activities. Prepare Me Annapolis is available, free of charge, on both the Apple Store and on Google Play.

TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN: Please follow Annapolis Police directives and turn around at road closures. Do not drive through standing water. As a reminder, it only takes a few inches of water to turn a car into a boat (one without a motor or steering). Take the advice that the National Weather Service offers: “Turn Around. Don’t Drown!”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB