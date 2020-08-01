Annapolis’ new Truxtun Park Pool is now open!

The City of Annapolis cut the ribbon on the new Kenneth R. Dunn municipal pool at Truxtun Park last Monday. The ceremony was virtual with Mayor Gavin Buckley, Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, City Manager David Jarrell and Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader introducing the new elements at the pool and announcing the opening day of Saturday, August 1.

Content Continues Below

“I am so excited that we were able to bring this new facility online for residents,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Getting it across the finish line during a pandemic is a feat that shows the hard work and dedication of City of Annapolis employees. Recreation and Parks and Department of Public Works staff should be very proud of the work they have done. Residents are going to love this new pool!”

City Manager David Jarrell said the pool came in at a cost of $4 million, with funding that came from the sale of the Eisenhower Golf Course in 2016.

“I want to thank the Mayor and City Council for their support of this project, and especially Alderwoman Finlayson, who played a pivotal role in putting that funding from the Eisenhower golf course sale in a lockbox so that we could direct it toward this effort,” Jarrell said. “We are also grateful to the community for their input on this project. We heard from neighbors and other residents during the planning and concept design process and we know this helped us to achieve a good outcome.”

Photos: Luke Thompson Photography.

The new pool facility has:

a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool

a leisure pool with beach entry, two curly slides and water elements

a splash pad with more water elements for the youngest kids to cool off.

The municipal pool at Truxtun also boasts a new bath house with changing rooms and showers and two family (or gender-neutral) changing rooms with showers. The pool is fully ADA compliant. There is a snack bar, all new tables, chairs and lounges as well as plenty of shaded space for relaxing on a hot summer day.

The site now has 125 percent stormwater remediation (previously the pool had no stormwater controls even though it sits adjacent to Spa Creek). Public Works worked with resident volunteers to plant 60,000 native trees and shrubs in the area surrounding the pool.

The City restored and connected sidewalks leading up to the pool, making it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists to get to and from the new pool. The new parking area has been regraded, repaved and landscaped.

“This is an amenity that will appeal to everyone. It will be a place for families to come for generations,” said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson.

The pool will have special hours for the remainder of the summer. Due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency, the pool will close every two hours for thorough disinfecting treatment (per Anne Arundel County Department of Health guidelines). The daily pool hours are:

10:00 am to 12:00 pm

12:30 to 2:30 pm

3:00 to 5:00 pm

5:30 to 7:30 pm

The pool has a maximum allowance (half of capacity) due to COVID-19. Patrons will be issued a colored wristband when they arrive at the pool, representing one of the three pool areas. Due to COVID restrictions, patrons must stay in their assigned pool area during their visit, wear a face covering in common areas, and practice physical distancing.

Daily rates will be as follows:

Age 2* and under FREE with paying adult

Youth (age 3 to 12) = Residents $4 / Non-residents $7

Teen/Adult (age 13 to 61) = Residents $6 / Non-residents $10

Senior (ages 62+) = Residents $4 / Non-residents $7

Season passes are unavailable for Summer 2020.

The pool is located at 251 Pumphouse Road in Annapolis. Additional information can be found at www.annapolis.gov/truxtunparkpool.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, Just For Fun, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB