Annapolis grants more than $400K to area non-profits and organizations
The City of Annapolis has allocated $429,700 in Community Grants for Fiscal Year 2021. The funding allocation distribution process is currently underway through the City’s Office of Finance.
“The allocation of these resources indicates the priorities the City Council has for the coming year,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Reaching consensus isn’t easy, but we are pleased to be able to help these nonprofits with mission-essential resources. This is a very worthy group of grant recipients.”
The categories for grant recipients were broken down into three general categories. In each of these categories, the recipients had previously received some sum from the City in the form of grants (amounts may vary year-over-year). The categories are:
- Category 1: Organizations that provide services that sustain and empower youth, families and individuals to move toward an improved quality of life and sustainability ($212,000)
- Category 2: Organizations that provide programs that preserve and enhance a community’s character ($57,000).
- Category 3: Organizations that provide programs that are integral to community revitalization, economic development and environmental sustainability ($45,700).
New grantees this year received $27,000 and $88,000 was allocated to City services including inspections of public hosing ($80,000) and winter relief programs ($8,000).
Within Category 1, the 21 beneficiaries of service grants received funding for: food programs, education programs, mentoring and life skills development, education programs, homelessness/addiction and services for youth and adults. The individual grant amounts ranged from $1,500 (Chesapeake Children’s Museum) to $30,00 (Annapolis Youth Services/Community Action Agency).
Within Category 2, the four recipients of program grants ranged from $4,000 (Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation) to $28,000 (Bates Legacy Center).
Within Category 3, the three recipients of grants ranged from $2,500 (Compass Rose Theater) to $28,000 (Four Rivers Heritage Area).
New grantees for FY 2021 include Banneker Douglass Museum ($5,000) to support the Black Vote Mural Project, Brendan Sailing ($2,000) which provides sailing day camp operations for students with learning differences, Maryland Reentry Resource Center ($5,000) for a pilot program focus on female head of households who live in public or subsidized housing who are impacted by either their own incarceration or the incarceration of a spouse or partner, and Newtowne Community Development Corporation ($15,000) for a program to connect residents of Woodside Gardens with resources to help families and households move from “Just Surviving to Thriving.”
“In all, we had requests for $626,828 in grant funding. While we can’t meet the needs of every applicant, we go through a thorough vetting process to assure that taxpayer dollars are being well-spent,” said Assistant City Manager Lyn Farrow.
After the initial vetting by the Assistant City Manager, the City Council votes on final funding amounts as part of the City of Annapolis FY 2021 Budget.
Below is a full list of the awardees:
|
Category 1: Organizations that provide services that sustain and empower youth, families and individuals to move toward an improved quality of life and sustainability ($212,000).
|
Food Programs for Children and Youth
|
Feed a Healthy Mind
|
$4,000
|
Heritage Baptists Church (Backpack Buddies)
|
$4,000
|
Education Programs for Children/Youth
|
Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County
|
$8,000
|
Chesapeake Children’s Museum
|
$1,500
|
Creating Communities
|
$8,000
|
Seeds 4 Success
|
$5,000
|
Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)
|
$8,000
|
Mentoring/Life Skills Programs for Children/Youth
|
Restoration Community Development Corporation
|
$25,000
|
Education Programs for Adults
|
Center of Help (Centro De Ayuda)
|
$15,000
|
OIC of Anne Arundel County
|
$25,000
|
Homelessness/Addiction Programs
|
He Opens Paths to Everyone (HOPE for All)
|
$6,000
|
Lighthouse Shelter
|
$20,000
|
We Care and Friends
|
$20,000
|
Services for Youth and Adults
|
$7,000
|
Annapolis Youth Services Bureau/Anne Arundel Community Action Agency Youth Services
|
$30,000
|
Annapolis Youth Services Bureau/Summer Jobs
|
$2,000
|
Annapolis Wellness House
|
$5,000
|
Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)
|
$3,000
|
Partners in Care
|
$3,000
|
Peninsula Athletic League
|
$4,000
|
Charting Careers (previously Box of Rain)
|
$8,500
|
Category 2: Organizations that provide programs that preserve and enhance a community’s character ($57,000).
|
Bates Legacy Center
|
$28,000
|
Historic Annapolis Foundation
|
$5,000
|
Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation
|
$4,000
|
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
|
$20,000
|
Category 3: Organizations that provide programs that are integral to community revitalization, economic development and environmental sustainability ($45,700).
|
Four Rivers Heritage
|
$28,000
|
$15,200
|
Compass Rose Theater
|
$2,500
|
New in FY 2021 ($27,000)
|
Banneker Douglass Museum
|
$5,000
|
Brendan Sailing
|
$2,000
|
Maryland Reentry Resource Center
|
$5,000
|
Newtowne Community Development Corporation
|
$15,000
|
City Services ($88,000)
|
Winter Relief Services
|
$8,000
|
Housing Authority Inspection Services
|
$80,000
