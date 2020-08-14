Annapolis grants more than $400K to area non-profits and organizations

The City of Annapolis has allocated $429,700 in Community Grants for Fiscal Year 2021. The funding allocation distribution process is currently underway through the City’s Office of Finance.

“The allocation of these resources indicates the priorities the City Council has for the coming year,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Reaching consensus isn’t easy, but we are pleased to be able to help these nonprofits with mission-essential resources. This is a very worthy group of grant recipients.”

The categories for grant recipients were broken down into three general categories. In each of these categories, the recipients had previously received some sum from the City in the form of grants (amounts may vary year-over-year). The categories are:

Category 1: Organizations that provide services that sustain and empower youth, families and individuals to move toward an improved quality of life and sustainability ($212,000)

Category 2: Organizations that provide programs that preserve and enhance a community’s character ($57,000).

Category 3: Organizations that provide programs that are integral to community revitalization, economic development and environmental sustainability ($45,700).

New grantees this year received $27,000 and $88,000 was allocated to City services including inspections of public hosing ($80,000) and winter relief programs ($8,000).

Within Category 1, the 21 beneficiaries of service grants received funding for: food programs, education programs, mentoring and life skills development, education programs, homelessness/addiction and services for youth and adults. The individual grant amounts ranged from $1,500 (Chesapeake Children’s Museum) to $30,00 (Annapolis Youth Services/Community Action Agency).

Within Category 2, the four recipients of program grants ranged from $4,000 (Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation) to $28,000 (Bates Legacy Center).

Within Category 3, the three recipients of grants ranged from $2,500 (Compass Rose Theater) to $28,000 (Four Rivers Heritage Area).

New grantees for FY 2021 include Banneker Douglass Museum ($5,000) to support the Black Vote Mural Project, Brendan Sailing ($2,000) which provides sailing day camp operations for students with learning differences, Maryland Reentry Resource Center ($5,000) for a pilot program focus on female head of households who live in public or subsidized housing who are impacted by either their own incarceration or the incarceration of a spouse or partner, and Newtowne Community Development Corporation ($15,000) for a program to connect residents of Woodside Gardens with resources to help families and households move from “Just Surviving to Thriving.”

“In all, we had requests for $626,828 in grant funding. While we can’t meet the needs of every applicant, we go through a thorough vetting process to assure that taxpayer dollars are being well-spent,” said Assistant City Manager Lyn Farrow.

After the initial vetting by the Assistant City Manager, the City Council votes on final funding amounts as part of the City of Annapolis FY 2021 Budget.

Below is a full list of the awardees:

Category 1: Organizations that provide services that sustain and empower youth, families and individuals to move toward an improved quality of life and sustainability ($212,000). Food Programs for Children and Youth Feed a Healthy Mind $4,000 Heritage Baptists Church (Backpack Buddies) $4,000 Education Programs for Children/Youth Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County $8,000 Chesapeake Children’s Museum $1,500 Creating Communities $8,000 Seeds 4 Success $5,000 Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) $8,000 Mentoring/Life Skills Programs for Children/Youth Restoration Community Development Corporation $25,000 Education Programs for Adults Center of Help (Centro De Ayuda) $15,000 OIC of Anne Arundel County $25,000 Homelessness/Addiction Programs He Opens Paths to Everyone (HOPE for All) $6,000 Lighthouse Shelter $20,000 We Care and Friends $20,000 Services for Youth and Adults Annapolis Maritime Museum $7,000 Annapolis Youth Services Bureau/Anne Arundel Community Action Agency Youth Services $30,000 Annapolis Youth Services Bureau/Summer Jobs $2,000 Annapolis Wellness House $5,000 Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) $3,000 Partners in Care $3,000 Peninsula Athletic League $4,000 Charting Careers (previously Box of Rain) $8,500 Category 2: Organizations that provide programs that preserve and enhance a community’s character ($57,000). Bates Legacy Center $28,000 Historic Annapolis Foundation $5,000 Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation $4,000 Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts $20,000 Category 3: Organizations that provide programs that are integral to community revitalization, economic development and environmental sustainability ($45,700). Four Rivers Heritage $28,000 Annapolis Film Festival $15,200 Compass Rose Theater $2,500 New in FY 2021 ($27,000) Banneker Douglass Museum $5,000 Brendan Sailing $2,000 Maryland Reentry Resource Center $5,000 Newtowne Community Development Corporation $15,000 City Services ($88,000) Winter Relief Services $8,000 Housing Authority Inspection Services $80,000

