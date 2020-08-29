Annapolis based Colossal Contracting named Small Employer of the Year by DAV

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) has named Colossal Contracting LLC, a Maryland-based company that takes a veterans-first mentality to recruiting and hiring employees, its Small Employer of the Year. Colossal Contracting representatives were formally recognized during the DAV & Auxiliary Virtual Salute program on Wednesday.

“With veterans representing 10% of the company’s staff, Colossal strives to go above and beyond in their efforts to recruit and retain veterans and military spouses,” said DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead. “The company has taken advantage of the large talent pool of veterans in their area by participating in career fairs around the Washington, Maryland and Virginia areas to attract veteran candidates, as well as their spouses. The company also goes to great lengths to hire from referrals, reaching out to their veterans on staff to bring in additional military personnel and foster a community of shared values.”

Colossal is a company that was founded on military core values, as the owner and CEO, Anthony Closson, is an Air Force veteran and DAV life member of Chapter 3 in Annapolis, Maryland. He understands the challenges faced by the members of our armed forces as they integrate back into civilian life. Because of that, as a company, they go out of their way to give back to the veteran community in any way they can.

Over the last few years, Colossal has partnered with several veterans groups including DAV and Veterans Moving Forward to volunteer at and attend events to show their support. Colossal has also supported the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic as a Silver Sponsor. Team members assisted as volunteers at the event, helping disabled veteran participants access life-changing rehabilitation.

