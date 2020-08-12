--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
After more than a century, The Capital will not have a physical presence in Annapolis

| August 12, 2020, 02:14 PM

The Capital newspaper will no longer have a physical presence in Annapolis after more than 100 years. Details are scarce, but staffers have confirmed the closure of the newsroom. The newspaper (as far as we know) will continue to be published.

In a series of tweets sent out early this afternoon, Capital reporters confirmed the closure of the local newsroom.

It is unknown when the office will close in Annapolis or if there are any layoffs expected with the closure. Presumably, the news for Anne Arundel County will be handled from The Baltimore Sun’s office in Baltimore.

The journalists at The Capital have been trying to unionize for the past year and have limited success with negotiating with Tribune Publishing who owns The Capital via The Baltimore Sun and The Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Concurrently, journalists at The Baltimore Sun and its subsidiaries have been looking for a local change of ownership to buy the paper from Tribune Publishing.  The paper is not actively being marketed for sale.

Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund, has acquired a 32% ownership stake in Tribune Publishing as well as three seats on the corporate Board. Alden has a reputation for downsizing and gutting local newsrooms.

This story will be updated.

