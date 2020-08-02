AAMC ranked as a Top-Five hospital in Maryland by US News and World Report

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has once again ranked among the top hospitals in the region. AAMC delivered steady performance year-over-year, ranking fourth for the second year in a row on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Hospitals in Maryland.

Also for the second year in a row, AAMC was rated as high performing in all seven specialty areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip and knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

Content Continues Below

“I’m honored to work with all of our amazing providers and staff who bring their best effort to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients, each and every day,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Anne Arundel Medical Center.

To help patients decide where to receive care, U.S. News and World Report generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals across the nation. Regional rankings identify hospitals that perform well across a range of specialties, conditions and procedures.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS