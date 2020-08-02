--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

AAMC ranked as a Top-Five hospital in Maryland by US News and World Report

| August 02, 2020, 01:25 PM

Rams Head

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has once again ranked among the top hospitals in the region. AAMC delivered steady performance year-over-year, ranking fourth for the second year in a row on U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best Hospitals in Maryland.

Also for the second year in a row, AAMC was rated as high performing in all seven specialty areas: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip and knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“I’m honored to work with all of our amazing providers and staff who bring their best effort to provide quality, compassionate care to our patients, each and every day,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Anne Arundel Medical Center.

To help patients decide where to receive care, U.S. News and World Report generates hospital rankings by evaluating data on nearly 5,000 hospitals across the nation. Regional rankings identify hospitals that perform well across a range of specialties, conditions and procedures.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«