AAMC earns national recognition for heart attack treatment

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has once again received the Mission: Lifeline® Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. It’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

AAMC earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients.

“A heart attack is an emergency that requires immediate medical attention. It’s critically important not to delay care if you think you are experiencing symptoms. At Anne Arundel Medical Center, we are safe, ready and open to care for you,” said Jerome Segal, MD, medical director of Cardiovascular Services at AAMC. “This award is testament to our consistent, coordinated team approach that is quick and efficient in delivering life-saving care during this time and into the future.”

“We commend AAMC for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment,” said Tim Henry, MD, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. “We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients.”

Services for heart attack patients

Hospitals that meet AHA quality standards not only know the importance of treating quickly and safely, but they also follow evidence-based research that helps to determine why a patient had a heart attack or stroke in the first place. To learn more about AAMC’s heart services, visit www.askAAMC.org/heart.

