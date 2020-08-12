AACPS releases daily schedule for online learning this fall

Virtual instruction days for students at the outset of the 2020-2021 school year will begin at 8:30 or 9 a.m., depending on the grade level, with classes held in the mornings and afternoons four days a week and in the morning on the fifth day, according to schedules released today by Superintendent George Arlotto.

Teachers will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and provide real-time instruction in the morning and afternoon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Real-time learning will also take place in the morning on Wednesdays, with teachers holding office hours in the afternoon to connect with families and offer extra support for students who may need it.

The instructional day will start at:

9 a.m. for students in pre-kindergarten through Grade 2

8:30 a.m. for students in grades 3 through 5

8:30 a.m. for students in grades 6–12

Students will have about two hours away from instruction for lunch, with an option to participate in virtual clubs and activities during that time. Each day, time will be reserved at all levels to support the building of relationships and social-emotional growth.

To support a variety of different family circumstances that exist during the pandemic, lessons will be recorded so that students will have access at times that work for their family. In addition, virtual tutoring opportunities are being planned for secondary students.

Schedules and other information related to the 2020-2021 school year can be found at www.aacps.org/fall2020.

Source : AACPS

