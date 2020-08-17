AACPS audit: “inefficient work processes that resemble those of a generation ago”

The results of the performance audit of selected portions of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and of Board of Education operations conducted by Gibson Consulting Group are now available and they were not stellar.

Gibson representatives provided an overview of their findings to the Board at a public workshop on August 12.

Content Continues Below

Gibson was retained by the Board to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of selected AACPS areas and make recommendations for improvement. It examined Board governance and operations as well as school system areas of senior administration, senior academic staff, financial management, human resources, and technology.

Among the findings in the Executive Summary were:

The driving values are not accompanied by effective strategies to make this happen, and with one exception, there were no performance measures or targets used by the departments to hold themselves accountable

The AACPS budget process focuses primarily on the incremental changes from the prior year, and does not incorporate measures to evaluate the efficiency of the “core” budget over time.

These factors appear to have contributed to inefficient work processes that resemble those of a generation ago – highly manual and paper-intensive processes that do not maximize the use of technology.

These processes have sustained high demands for clerical positions that have likely contributed to AACPS having 100 more clerical positions relative to its student population than its peers.

You can read the entire report below (or at this link).

Download (PDF, 4.96MB)

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB