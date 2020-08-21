AACC strikes agreement with SNHU to tranfer into 4-year degree

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently signed a transfer agreement that will allow AACC graduates to seamlessly transfer to SNHU to complete a bachelor’s degree. The agreement creates eight transfer pathways:

A.S. Business Administration Transfer to B.S. Business Administration

A.A.S. Human Services to B.A. Human Services

A.A.S. Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice to B.S. Criminal Justice

A.S. Nursing to B.S. Nursing

A.A.S. Physical Therapist Assistant to B.S. Health Sciences

A.A. Psychology to B.A. Psychology

A.A.S. Radiologic Technology to B.S. Health Sciences

A.A.S. Surgical Technology to B.S. Health Sciences

Through the agreement, AACC graduates will be able to transfer up to 90 credits to be applied to their bachelor’s degree at SNHU, a nonprofit, accredited institution that offers approximately 200 degree programs, many of which are available online.

Students can save up to $8,720 by completing their associate degree at AACC and finishing their bachelor’s degree online with SNHU, based on 2019-2020 tuition costs. This new arrangement makes transferring to SNHU an affordable and convenient way for students to continue their higher education.

“Within the agreement, we aimed to develop user-friendly pathways for students that illustrate a four-year academic plan, leaving no question to what coursework is required or what coursework will transfer,” said Marcus Wright, director of transfer, articulation and career alignment at AACC.

SNHU is familiar with the needs of transfer students. It has partnerships with community colleges across the country, including six in Maryland.

“At SNHU, we partner with a number of community colleges across the country to help students continue their education, and we’re proud to be teaming up with Anne Arundel Community College,” said Greg Fowler, president of Global Campus, SNHU. “Through this new partnership, thousands of learners will have the opportunity to seamlessly transfer their credits to SNHU and continue on their educational journey.”

In addition to admission to SNHU and the ability to transfer up to 90 credits, students will also be granted a waiver for the SNHU application fee and a 10% tuition discount. AACC employees are also eligible for the 10% tuition discount.

To facilitate a seamless transition, students should work closely with their academic advisor to develop a transfer plan as early in their academic career as possible.

For information, visit our Transfer Agreements page or SNHU’s website.

