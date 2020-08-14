A solid career starts with solid writing

Writing as a part of our lives

In our highly technological world, we stopped paying much attention to developing writing skills. It seems to us that they are not so important, as we don’t communicate with the help of letters or long emails anymore. But writing remains an integral element of our everyday lives. Have you noticed that most activities that we do are related to writing? Have a look at the things you are busy with on a daily basis. Adding posts to your social media accounts, writing emails, filling your blog with articles, texting, giving feedback, or sending a CV with a cover letter – all these actions require writing skills. This is a kind of competency that is needed in all areas of life, especially in the workplace. Writing is a tool for communication, and communication is in demand in every occupation.

The importance of writing in the workplace

Although writing skills are often overlooked as something that needs mastering, the ability to write professionally can contribute to your career success. So why is writing so important for your professional life?

First of all, it increases your chances to get a good job. In fact, we don’t get face to face with recruiters until they consider our job application as a good fit for a company. The hiring process starts with a good cover letter. Together with a CV, it is the first thing that makes an impression on a hiring manager. Consequently, your application must reflect your professionalism. A well-written cover letter forms an employer’s opinion on you and boosts your chances to get a positive response. Creating a well-crafted resume means that you must be good at writing because you need to represent key facts, statistics, and numbers in the right way. Also, you have to know how to include only relevant information and avoid unprofessional language, which may be quite challenging.

Content Continues Below

Moreover, your social media profiles are also viewed by recruiters who hunt for talent. It’s a well-known fact that they investigate a candidate’s profile in social networks to get an idea of their personality. Naturally, if you demonstrate well-written content there, you’ll be more likely invited for an interview. High-quality content tells a lot about your competences and general knowledge. Besides, if you use such websites as LinkedIn, it can help you to demonstrate your skills through informative posts. This way, it’s a great networking tool that helps to get new professional acquaintances. It may seem that filling a LinkedIn profile is not that difficult, but it’s not actually true. To stand out from the crowd, you should publish concise texts with eye-catching headlines that will attract the reader’s attention. As you may understand, it’s a kind of writing skill as well. In case, it’s still too difficult for you to produce content of high quality, you can turn to an outstanding essay writing service.

Writing is used in a career environment on a daily basis. That’s why it must meet certain business standards. Professional writing is supposed to be considered persuasive and straightforward. While writing for professional purposes, you need to deliver core information taking into consideration your recipient’s personality. So in order to look professional, you should be able to deliver relevant information in a structured way. On the other hand, the inability to do that may tell about low cognitive skills. Thus, it won’t help you with promotion and career growth.

To have a successful career, you should be recognizable. You can reach this by writing your own professional blog. Blogging is a good opportunity to make people learn about your expertise. If you can create helpful and interesting content, you are going to build a personal brand which is an important step towards a brilliant career. One of the most important things in blogging is the ability to focus on your readers. When you are making a content plan, ask yourself: Who are my readers? What do they know and what do they want to learn? How to help them get what they need? What is the final goal of delivering content to them? Don’t skip these questions, as answering them will shift your thinking to the needs of your audience and make your readers satisfied.

Getting a better shot at a successful career

People use various forms of writing in a career, such as emails, blog posts, texts, business plans, and so on. All of them must meet high standards if you want to be a professional in your work environment. That’s why you should take writing seriously and constantly master your skills.

Improving the quality of your writing is possible only if you get feedback. Getting comments on something that you have written helps you understand what could be done in a better way. Sometimes opinions of others can be uncomfortable, but they allow you to enhance your writing.

The writing style reflects your personality. It shows who you are and helps your coworkers to understand with whom they deal. Writing of poor quality diminishes all your strong skills, whereas solid writing is a way to enhance your professionalism and climb a career ladder. Writing skills can be developed through regular reading and writing practice. Use your talents to show your enthusiasm for work and express your personality through texts!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS