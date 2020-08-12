--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
$5,020,648.72 granted to Anne Arundel businesses from County’s Economic Development Corporation

| August 12, 2020, 01:42 PM

Rams Head

Back in May, County Executive Steuart Pittman saw a need to help small businesses in Anne Arundel County cope with the costs of keeping their employees and customers safe as they began to re-open. With such a strong need, he allocated $5,000,000 of the County’s CARES Act funds to do just that.

The Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation was tasked with administering the program and opened the application portal the first week of June. The application process was relatively simple and to qualify you had to be an Anne Arundel County business or non-profit in good standing, with less than 50 employees.

The grants were for up to a maximum of $10,000 and were to be used to pay for expenses associated with keeping employees and customers safe. It was pretty wide reaching from the obvious masks and sanitizer, to purchasing a vehicle to make deliveries,

The funds are now exhausted and here are some of the statistics:

  • TOTAL DISTRIBUTED: $5,020,648.72
  • NUMBER OF COMPANIES:  791
  • AVERAGE GRANT: $6,347.21
  • NUMBER OF GRANTS UNDER $1000:  43 (5.4%)
  • NUMBER OF GRANTS FOR $10,000: 190 (24%)
  • NUMBER OF GRANTS TO ANNAPOLIS BUSINESSES: 171 (21.6%)
  • NUMBER OF GRANTS TO WOMEN OR MINORITY BUSINESSES: 54 (6.8%)
  • NUMBER OF GRANTS TO NON-PROFITS: 74 (9.4%)
  • LOWEST GRANT AMOUNT: $160.82

These are grants which do not need to be repaid and will help offset the additional (an unexpected) costs associated with continuing to operate.

Below is a complete list of the companies who received grants (alphabetical):

Download (PDF, 163KB)

