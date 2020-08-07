460 Annapolis City employees share $400K in hazard pay for COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Annapolis has paid out approximately $400,000 in hazard pay to employees for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money came from the City’s portion of CARES funding received from Anne Arundel County.

According to David Jarrell, City Manager, the employees who are eligible received a one-time payment on July 31, 2020. Employees with extensive and regular response to COVID-19 cases received $1500; employees with occasional or intermittent response to COVID received $750. Some part time employees are eligible and their hazard pay has been adjusted accordingly.

The City has made these payments to 460 employees who are employed in the positions below.

We have requested hazard pay data from Anne Arundel County, but have not received the information at this time.

