Woman killed as tow truck attempts to elude police in Brooklyn

| July 21, 2020, 07:13 PM

Just before 4:00pm on July 21, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting where an officer discharged his service weapon.

The story was complex.

The Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team was attempting to serve a warrant on a man operating a tow truck near the intersection of Church and Sixth Streets in Brooklyn. Detectives surrounded the truck when the driver placed it in reverse and then drove toward a detective  who fired a single shot that did not hit anyone.

The tow truck, with the fugitive and a female passenger, headed toward Baltimore with police in pursuit. An unidentified woman who was the passenger in the tow truck, either jumped or was pushed from the moving truck and was struck and killed by the rear wheels.

The driver was apprehended just inside the Baltimore City line and is being questioned by police. Depending if the woman jumped or was pushed, additional charges will be filed against the driver including murder.

