Woman killed after walking out of woods into path of oncoming pick-up truck

A 30-40-year old woman was killed yesterday near the interchange of Southbound Ritchie Highway and Route 50 when she walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Content Continues Below

On July 9, 2020, at approximately 4:22 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway (MD-2) at John Hanson Highway (US-50) in Annapolis for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by a 28-year old man from Bowie, was traveling south on Ritchie Highway entering the ramp to U.S. Rt. 50 East.

A pedestrian exited a wooded area to the right of the ramp and walked into the path of the pick-up truck. The truck struck the pedestrian at the entrance to US-50.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis where she was later pronounced dead. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The driver of the pick-up truck, who remained on the scene, was uninjured.

The primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error. Preliminarily, speed does not appear to be a factor. Drug and alcohol results are pending toxicology tests.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS