West Annapolis cancels hugely popular Oktoberfest

| July 27, 2020, 04:10 PM

The West Annapolis Business Affiliation has made the decision to cancel the incredibly popular Oktoberfest Celebration featuring authentic cuisine, beer, music and vendors.

The 30-year old festival was a favorite of locals and visitors alike and had grown in popularity over the years drawing thousands in 2019.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the West Annapolis Business Affiliation said:

It is with heavy hearts that with an abundance of caution and much love for our customer and visitors in mind that the WABA Executive Board has decided to cancel Oktoberfest this year.

The organization also is host to the West Annapolis Winterfest and European Christmas Market in December and typically plays host to the Budweiser Clydesdales in late December for Miracle on Annapolis Street which coincides with the Military Bowl .

 

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

