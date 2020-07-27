West Annapolis cancels hugely popular Oktoberfest
The West Annapolis Business Affiliation has made the decision to cancel the incredibly popular Oktoberfest Celebration featuring authentic cuisine, beer, music and vendors.
The 30-year old festival was a favorite of locals and visitors alike and had grown in popularity over the years drawing thousands in 2019.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the West Annapolis Business Affiliation said:
It is with heavy hearts that with an abundance of caution and much love for our customer and visitors in mind that the WABA Executive Board has decided to cancel Oktoberfest this year.
The organization also is host to the West Annapolis Winterfest and European Christmas Market in December and typically plays host to the Budweiser Clydesdales in late December for Miracle on Annapolis Street which coincides with the Military Bowl .
