Watermark has a scandalous tour lined up for this summer

Watermark is ready to share all that the historic district in Annapolis has to offer from architecture to tales of hauntings to scandalous stories. Providing more ways to enjoy our outdoors and to cheer up (and stir up!) spirits amid the pandemic, Annapolis Tours by Watermark and Cruises on the Bay by Watermark are offering a selection of four special events.

Cruises on the Bay by Watermark and Annapolis Tours by Watermark are rolling out a brand-new haunted land and sea experience, Spirits & Spirits. Guests will begin their 2-hour journey aboard the open-air vessel, Miss Anne. As you leave the dock and venture through haunted waterways, our period-dressed guide will entertain with tales of nautical myths and pirate tales. Upon return from the 40-minute cruise through Spa Creek, Miss Anne will drop guests and their Ghost Guide off at City Dock to continue their spirited journey on foot through the Historic District. During this 80-minute stroll, tales of unexplained mysteries will be shared. The tour will appropriately end at St. Anne’s Cemetery, at the top of Main Street. This special event will take place Fridays July 17th and 24th from 8:30pm to 10:30pm. Tickets are $35/person. A variety of beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and snacks will be available for purchase during the cruise. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/spirits-spirits/.

Content Continues Below

For adults seeking comedic relief, Annapolis Tours by Watermark is offering Scandalous Annapolis, a lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek tour. Guests will be led by a guide in the character of a colonial indentured servant who works odd jobs day and night to make ends meet – colonial style. Hear scandalous anecdotes and jaw-dropping tales about what went on inside Annapolis’ famed homes and taverns. Colonial Founding Fathers, Annapolis gentry, renowned portrait artists, and regular folk, too, were all up to their tricks! There was a little revenge, murders, spying, drinking, political discord, and pleasures of the night. The tour will end at Rams Head Tavern for a beverage of choice (not included in the tour price). This 21-and-over tour is available July 9th, July 23rd, August 6th, August 20th, and September 6th from 8:30pm to 10:00pm. Tickets are $20/guest. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/scandalous-annapolis/.

Annapolis has such an incredible array of architecture to share and Annapolis Tours by Watermark, partnering with Historic Annapolis, is doing just that with Architrex. This 2-hour tour, led by a professional architect, will guide guests through Annapolis’ historic district. Learn about some of the most notable 17th and 18th Century architecture that Annapolis has to offer. Highlights include the Shiplap and Patrick Creagh Houses, the Maryland State House, Hammond Harwood House, and Chase Lloyd House. This tour is available Saturday, July 18th from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a ticket price of $22/adult and $10/child. Locals and residents can enjoy the tour on Sunday, July 26th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm for $18/adult. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/architrex/.

Join Annapolis Tours by Watermark in celebrating the hundredth anniversary of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote with our new Women of Achievement. A period-dressed guide will highlight notable women from Maryland, including Harriet Tubman and Barbara Mikulski as well as national figures such as Susan B. Anthony and Clara Barton during this 90-minute stroll through Annapolis’ historic district. To honor Women’s Equality Day and the adoption of the 19th Amendment, the tour will take place on Wednesday, August 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $18/adult and $10/child. For reservations, please visit: annapolistours.com/women-of-achievement-90-min/.

Enjoy the summer sunshine and partake in these social-distancing-friendly events with Watermark.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB