Watermark comes through for Philadelphia area couple in love

Traditions must go on. Especially when they’ve been happening for 35 years! COVID looked like it had other plans for a couple visiting Annapolis, but a cruise on the Harbor Queen saved the day!

Content Continues Below

Mark and Bonnie visited Annapolis from their home outside of Philadelphia to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. They were married at 1pm on July 27th, so their tradition is to attend a 1pm church service each year to celebrate their love and their marriage.

This year, with the pandemic, they weren’t able to do that. Instead, they chose to celebrate on a 1pm Annapolis Harbor & USNA Cruise aboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen.

Watermark and Captain Mel got wind of this and made it a cruise to remember for Mark and Bonnie. Captain Mel made an announcement, love songs were played, and they enjoyed a complementary bottle of champagne.

Mark and Bonnie brought along their wedding photo to share and Bonnie teared up as she told their story and how much it meant to them that they were still able to celebrate.

“We could not be more honored that this amazing couple celebrated such a huge milestone with us. Congratulations on 35 years!” said Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB