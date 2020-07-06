Volunteer Maryland application for non-profits has been extended

Volunteer Maryland, an AmeriCorps program and unit of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, today announced they will be extending their application deadline for the 2020–2021 service year to support organizations and the communities they serve on the road to recovery from COVID-19. Any Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit, government agency, or school in need of volunteers is eligible to apply to become a Volunteer Maryland Service Site.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us, and more Marylanders than in recent memory are experiencing job loss, food insecurity, and other heightened needs as a result,” said Sharon Lewis, Director of Volunteer Maryland. “Maryland nonprofits, government agencies, and schools are meeting these needs in new and innovative ways. Partnering with Volunteer Maryland can help these entities serve more Marylanders by expanding their volunteer program capacity and helping Maryland continue on the road to recovery.”

Volunteer Maryland Service Sites host Volunteer Maryland AmeriCorps members for an eleven-month term to serve as Volunteer Coordinators. Volunteer Coordinators serve full time and help organizations address critical community needs by building and expanding their volunteer program capacity. Currently, there are AmeriCorps members at 17 Service Sites across Maryland addressing education, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, disaster relief and services to veterans. For the 2020-2021 service year, Maryland plans to place 20 AmeriCorps members.

Nonprofits, government agencies, and schools interested in partnering with Volunteer Maryland to become a Service Site are encouraged to apply by July 30th. Interested organizations may contact Nathan Cabrera, Volunteer Maryland Outreach Manager at [email protected] to learn more.

